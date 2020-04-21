GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Spectrum Health will begin distributing handmade face masks to those in the community that need them after receiving many donations from West Michigan residents.

The decision to donate masks was reached after the CDC recommended that everyone wear a reusable mask when leaving their homes to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.

“Because people in the community have been so generous with their time and talents, we have collected more than 6,000 masks,” said Kurt Knoth, vice president of supply chain, Spectrum Health.

Knoth also said,“We encourage those who are able, to please continue making and donating masks. This will help us to reduce the community spread of COVID-19 by providing the reusable masks to the people within our communities in greatest need.”

An instructional video on how to sew the preferred design is available here. Additional instructions are available on Spectrum Health's website.

Long-term care facilities, home health workers, and non-profits aligned with Spectrum Health are among the first groups to receive masks, based on supply and demand.

Spectrum Health is still collecting homemade face masks with other donations. Masks will be collected at designated drop-off sites.

Spectrum Health thanks everyone who has helped the community and made reusable face masks.

Organizations that are interested in receiving a supply of masks should email requests to covid19supplies@spectrumhealth.org.

