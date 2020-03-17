A Spectrum Health employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the health care system said Tuesday.

"This individual is not in a direct patient care role, nor did the exposure occur as a result of patient contact. Our findings suggest the employee was exposed in the community," a statement from Spectrum Health said.

Spectrum Health is the largest employer in West Michigan with over 31,000 staff members.

Due to privacy concerns, the health care company will not be providing more details on the employee. But Spectrum Health emphasized the importance in practicing social distance to avoid further community spread.

"Spectrum Health has initiated screening of all team members coming to work in a care setting. This measure is one of the many things Spectrum Health is doing to help keep patients, team members and our community safe and healthy," the statement read.

Over the weekend, Spectrum Health opened up a drive-through specimen collection for people who have a doctor's order to be tested for COVID-19.

Spectrum Health has 14 hospitals around the West Michigan area, as well as other outpatient facilities.

