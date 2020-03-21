A man in his 70s is the first West Michigan patient with COVID-19 to die. Spectrum Health said the patient who had tested positive for the virus died on Saturday at one of their hospitals.

This is the seventh person to die from coronavirus in Michigan. The other six deaths in the state are in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Joshua Kooistra, DO, chief medical officer at Spectrum Health said they are extending their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the patient.

“We were saddened by his death and realize it is difficult news for our community as we face the reality of the COVID-19 outbreak," said Kooistra. "All of our team members, from clinicians to support staff, are committed to caring for our COVID-19 patients. We are united with our communities in fighting this virus together.”

Spectrum Health started testing for COVID-19 at its Grand Rapids lab this week. Their lab has completed 600 tests so far.

The West Michigan based health system has 14 hospitals throughout the area. During the coronavirus pandemic, Spectrum Health has been offering free virtual screenings for COVID-19 and they have triage tents outside their Grand Rapids hospital for patients who have symptoms related to the virus.

As of Saturday, state health officials reported 787 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

