GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health said it may use a Grand Valley State University building downtown Grand Rapids to create more hospital space if the coronavirus pandemic gets worse for West Michigan.

The two organizations said they have been planning and preparing for many years in the event Spectrum Health needed to utilize space inside GVSU’s Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences as contingency space and additional hospital beds.

“We remain committed to adapting, preparing and finding new solutions to ensure the health, safety and appropriate care for our community in the midst of this critical and rapidly evolving health crisis,” said Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO, Spectrum Health. “This arrangement provides contingency medical space, should we need it. We are grateful for our community partners like GVSU who are coming together in remarkable ways to support our teams and our patients.”

If needed, the space can accommodate up to 250 hospital beds.

While the space requires State of Michigan approval, the organizations are preparing now so the additional beds can be available quickly.

“Grand Valley State University has resources to help fight this virus, and we are pleased to work with Spectrum Health,” said Grand Valley President Philomena V. Mantella. “We will provide space and any resources we have to assist our state and country.”

The contingency plan announcement comes one day after Michigan's total number of positive COVID-19 cases topped 1,700 and the death toll reached 24.

