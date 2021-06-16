Spectrum Health now allowing visitors for COVID patients

The new policy allows up to two visitors per patient.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Spectrum Health announced Wednesday that it has updated its visitor policy for COVID-19 patients. Under the new policy, each patient is allowed up to two visitors.

The policy change has been long-awaited. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 patients at Spectrum and other hospital networks have not been allowed to have visitors.

“We are so pleased this day is here. After careful planning and following CDC guidelines, we are pleased to welcome visitors for COVID-19 patients in a safe manner,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, president, Spectrum Health West Michigan.

“We know how important this is for our patients and families because it will result in greater physical and emotional support throughout the healing process.”

Visiting hours are between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Visitors are required to be screened for signs of COVID-19, as well as to adhere with personal protective equipment requirements. Visitors will be given gloves, gowns, eye protection and masks.

