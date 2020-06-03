GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health is offering free screening for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, to those who have symptoms and may be concerned they have the virus.

The purpose is to prevent the spread of illness by enabling people to seek the information they need from their homes.

Callers to the hotline at 616-391-2380 and you will be scheduled for a virtual video visit and assisted with downloading the Spectrum Health Now app.

During the virtual video visit, individuals will be asked a series of questions about their condition by a Spectrum Health provider who will advise whether they need to seek additional care.

It is not necessary to be a Spectrum Health patient to use the service and receive the free screening. Spectrum Health is offering this service to individuals in the state of Michigan.

The health system is advising people in Michigan to take the following steps from home:

READY: If you are in the state of Michigan and experiencing symptoms, call the Spectrum Health COVID-19 hotline (616) 391-2380 . If you are experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms, please call 911 or seek emergency medical assistance immediately.

If you are in the state of Michigan and experiencing symptoms, call the Spectrum Health COVID-19 hotline . If you are experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms, please call 911 or seek emergency medical assistance immediately. CONNECT: Callers will be scheduled for a virtual screening.

Callers will be scheduled for a virtual screening. GO: Spectrum Health providers will determine if you need further evaluation.

