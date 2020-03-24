Beginning at noon on Tuesday, Spectrum Health will be accepting donations of medical supplies at more than a dozen locations.
The health system says its maintaining a supply of masks and other personal protection equipment for its patients and providers, but donations will help replenish the supply as its depleted in the weeks to come.
Dropping off donations will not be a violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order, according to Spectrum Health. However, to reduce risk of exposure to all involved, donors are asked to place donations in bins at each location and maintain 6 feet from other people.
The following items will be accepted at the donation sites:
• N95 Masks
• Isolation masks (adult/child)
• Masks with face shield/visor
• Handmade or sewn reusable masks
• Face shields
• Goggles/safety glasses
• Bouffant caps
• Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes
• Isolation gowns
• Bleach wipes
• Swabs (flexible mini-tip)
• Pocket-sized sanitizer
• Thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal)
LOCATIONS & TIMES:
1. Spectrum Health Big Rapids Family Medicine
650 Linden St, Suite 1
Big Rapids, MI 49307
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2. Spectrum Health South Pavilion
80 68th St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
3. Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Multispecialty Clinic
230 W. Oak Street
Fremont, MI 49412
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
4. Spectrum Health Medical Group Family Medicine
3152 Port Sheldon St, Ste C Hudsonville, MI 49426
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
5. Health Pointe (A joint venture of Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital)
15100 Whittaker Way
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
6. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – East Beltline
2750 E. Beltline Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
7. Spectrum Health Medical Group Lake Drive
4100 Lake Dr SE
Grand Rapids MI 49546
Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
8. Spectrum Health United Greenville Family Medicine
1202 W Oak St
Greenville, MI 48838
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
9. Spectrum Health Pennock State Street Center
1108 W State St.
Hastings, MI 49058
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
10. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Holland
588 E. Lakewood Boulevard
Holland, MI 49424
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
11. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Ionia
2776 S. State Road
Ionia, MI 48846
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
12. Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine
922 Lawndale St
Ludington MI 49431
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
13. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – North Muskegon
2009 Holton Road
Muskegon, MI 49445
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
14. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Rockford
8501 Meadow Creek Drive Rockford, MI 49341
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Spectrum Health is not currently accepting donations of 3D printed items, other medical equipment, medications or blankets. If you have a large donation requiring special arrangements or a question about a donation, please email our supply chain team at covid19supplies@spectrumhealth.org.
To make a monetary donation to Spectrum Health, click here.
