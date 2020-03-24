Beginning at noon on Tuesday, Spectrum Health will be accepting donations of medical supplies at more than a dozen locations.

The health system says its maintaining a supply of masks and other personal protection equipment for its patients and providers, but donations will help replenish the supply as its depleted in the weeks to come.

Dropping off donations will not be a violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order, according to Spectrum Health. However, to reduce risk of exposure to all involved, donors are asked to place donations in bins at each location and maintain 6 feet from other people.

The following items will be accepted at the donation sites:

• N95 Masks

• Isolation masks (adult/child)

• Masks with face shield/visor

• Handmade or sewn reusable masks

• Face shields

• Goggles/safety glasses

• Bouffant caps

• Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes

• Isolation gowns

• Bleach wipes

• Swabs (flexible mini-tip)

• Pocket-sized sanitizer

• Thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal)

LOCATIONS & TIMES:

1. Spectrum Health Big Rapids Family Medicine

650 Linden St, Suite 1

Big Rapids, MI 49307

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2. Spectrum Health South Pavilion

80 68th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3. Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Multispecialty Clinic

230 W. Oak Street

Fremont, MI 49412

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

4. Spectrum Health Medical Group Family Medicine

3152 Port Sheldon St, Ste C Hudsonville, MI 49426

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

5. Health Pointe (A joint venture of Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital)

15100 Whittaker Way

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

6. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – East Beltline

2750 E. Beltline Avenue NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

7. Spectrum Health Medical Group Lake Drive

4100 Lake Dr SE

Grand Rapids MI 49546

Monday – Friday

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

8. Spectrum Health United Greenville Family Medicine

1202 W Oak St

Greenville, MI 48838

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9. Spectrum Health Pennock State Street Center

1108 W State St.

Hastings, MI 49058

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Holland

588 E. Lakewood Boulevard

Holland, MI 49424

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Ionia

2776 S. State Road

Ionia, MI 48846

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

12. Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine

922 Lawndale St

Ludington MI 49431

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

13. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – North Muskegon

2009 Holton Road

Muskegon, MI 49445

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

14. Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Rockford

8501 Meadow Creek Drive Rockford, MI 49341

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Spectrum Health is not currently accepting donations of 3D printed items, other medical equipment, medications or blankets. If you have a large donation requiring special arrangements or a question about a donation, please email our supply chain team at covid19supplies@spectrumhealth.org.

To make a monetary donation to Spectrum Health, click here.

