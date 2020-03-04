GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health will be accepting COVID-19 patients from southeast Michigan, where the virus has overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The patients will be treated at Spectrum Health Butterworth and Blodgett, both in Grand Rapids.

Last week, Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state was asking hospitals to open up 10% of their bed capacity and serve as relief hospital to patients from southeast Michigan.

"We support the State of Michigan’s efforts to plan for expanded hospital capacity," said a statement from Spectrum Health. "At this time, we have capacity and have developed a compassionate patient acceptance plan where we will accept a limited number of medically-appropriate COVID-19 patients from southeast Michigan."

As of Thursday, about 80% of all COVID-19 cases in the state have been in the three-county region of metro Detroit: Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. In West Michigan, Kent County has the highest total with 125 positive cases.

Spectrum Health said they anticipate the surge in southeast Michigan will be declining as they increase their patient load. "(We) may need hospitals there to help us in a similar way," the statement said.

The transfer of patients will be "carefully coordinated and highly collaborative with other health systems in the state," Spectrum Health said.

Spectrum Health has 14 hospitals across West Michigan with 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 40 who are hospitalized and their results are pending.

"We're all in this together," Spectrum Health said.

Also in West Michigan, Mary Free Bed said it would be accepting rehabilitation patients from southeast Michigan.

