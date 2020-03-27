GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All Spectrum Health walk-in clinics will be closed temporarily in West Michigan. The closure takes effect immediately and walk-in locations will be closed until further notice.

In order to limit unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, Spectrum Health has enabled primary and specialty care medical teams to see patients virtually.

For needs requiring a face-to-face visit, there are locations available and open to patients, including urgent care sites and labs.

To learn more about current options, including examples of where to seek treatment based on specific conditions and how to schedule an appointment, you can go to Spectrum Health's website.

More information on Spectrum Health's COVID-19 measures can be found here.

