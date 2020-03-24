Spectrum Health is one of several Michigan healthcare providers that is testing for COVID-19. Since the state's first case of coronavirus was confirmed, officials have been working to expand the testing capacity.

Other hospitals like Henry Ford and Beaumont Health on the eastside of the state are also doing their own testing.

Spectrum Health said Tuesday they have tested over 1,000 people across 13 counties for COVID-19, and 53 of those cases were positive. The West Michigan based healthcare system has 14 hospitals throughout the region.

Cases of COVID-19 are in almost every West Michigan county, including Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa counties. There are nearly 70 cases in this region.

Here are the total number of cases in the area:

Allegan - 1

Barry - 1

Berrien - 8

Calhoun - 4

Kalamazoo - 3

Kent - 31 (1 death)

Montcalm - 1

Muskegon - 3

Newaygo - 2

Ottawa - 15

In order to boost the testing capabilities, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ordered all labs running test to prioritize COVID-19 specimens.

