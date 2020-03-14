Spectrum Health has opened a drive-up specimen collection center for COVID-19. The center is being used as a way to expedite collecting specimens from individuals who have a physician's order to be tested.

The center is not a site for screening, testing or on-demand collection. But it is a safe, fast way for specimens to be collected for testing at the state lab.

The location is 1300 Michigan Street in Grand Rapids and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next two weeks.

Spectrum Health said this is what to expect following a test:

Specimens are sent to the state lab for testing

Results should come in three days

Spectrum Health will contact people with results

