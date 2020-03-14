Spectrum Health has opened a drive-up specimen collection center for COVID-19. The center is being used as a way to expedite collecting specimens from individuals who have a physician's order to be tested.
The center is not a site for screening, testing or on-demand collection. But it is a safe, fast way for specimens to be collected for testing at the state lab.
The location is 1300 Michigan Street in Grand Rapids and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next two weeks.
Spectrum Health said this is what to expect following a test:
- Specimens are sent to the state lab for testing
- Results should come in three days
- Spectrum Health will contact people with results
More coronavirus stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Coronavirus live updates: Europe travel ban begins tonight; US military halting domestic travel
- 500K coronavirus test kits, 1 million masks to be given to U.S. by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma
- Michigan launches hotline to answer COVID-19 questions
- GRCC suspends baseball, softball and golf seasons
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.