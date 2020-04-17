GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As many events, recreation, and activities are cancelled due to COVID-19, turkey hunting season still has the green light from the state. The season begins Saturday, April 18, and lasts through June 7.

This year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks hunters to find somewhere close to their home to hunt instead of traveling up north.

Hunters who have turkey tags far away, can exchange them for a closer one on Michigan.gov/turkey.

“It’s really a time-honored tradition here in Michigan,” said Holly Vaughn with the DNR’s wildlife division, “It’s a great way for people to connect and to enjoy a pastime that’s important to Michigan’s’ heritage and Michigan’s economy.”

Vaughn said hunting as a whole brings in about $2.3 billion to the state every year. That’s mostly from hotel stays, fuel, and food purchases. This year, however, will be different.

“With all the pressure and distractions we have going on in the world right now,” said Vaughn, “It’s an awesome opportunity to do some recreation and get your mind off what’s going on right now.”

Some hunters are using this season to escape the realities of the pandemic for a short time. Case Underweg hunts every season, and said going out this year restores some normalcy.

“For turkey hunters taking to the woods, it’s that time of year,” said Underweg. “You can see it in the air, you can smell it. It’s spring, it’s here. People are cooped up and inside, and looking for things to do. For hunters, that’s turkey hunting.”

Case poses with a turkey from a past season.

Case Underweg

Underweg has been turkey hunting since he was a child. He usually takes friends and family members hunting, and loves to teach people their first time out. This year, he’s practicing social distancing if he does go out with family.

Social distancing has also affected his ability to find his hunting ground. Without land with turkeys, Underweg said he usually asks local West Michigan farmers to hunt their land by knocking on their door.

“This year is definitely different,” said Underweg, “I’ve gone to technology, looking up names, phone numbers, even putting some slips of paper in mailboxes trying to get permission. I have had some success and we’ll be out tomorrow morning, but its definitely a different year for it."

As a real estate agent, Underweg said he’s had more time to scout for locations than normal because of how the stay at home order has affected home buying. Plus, he said there’s an extra perk to being able to turkey hunt this year.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t like going to the grocery store right now, like most anyone,” said Underweg, “Getting out turkey hunting, you don’t think about the world, the pandemic, the virus. The icing on the cake is you can put some meat in the freezer.”

