US Sen. Stabenow urges USDA to extend food program waivers

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Tuesday that she's fighting the USDA’s decision to discontinue the food program waivers.

LANSING, Mich — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will not continue to provide food program waivers that have ensured students are fed while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic unless Congress acts, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan warned Tuesday.

Stabenow, a Democrat, said she is fighting the department’s decision. At the end of August, locations other than schools will no longer be able to provide government-reimbursed meals to children and students will no longer receive meals on weekends, which was allowed under the summer rules.

According to a letter sent to Stabenow last week from Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, the department does not have the authority to extend the summer waivers without congressional approval and funding.

The USDA did not return a request for further comment Tuesday.

Stabenow said Congress has not taken away the department’s ability to provide the necessary flexibility to ensure students receive healthy meals and she is uncertain where the decision was coming from. She said she hoped it was not coming from the Trump administration’s push to put students back in schools for in-person instruction.

Stabenow, along with Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Scott of Virginia, said she would reach out to the department to denounce its decision to take away meal flexibility.

As school districts in Michigan publish their back-to-school plans, more and more are transitioning to hybrid learning or completely online instruction in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

