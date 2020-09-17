State: 19 businesses totaled $51,400 in penalties for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

MIOSHA released the names and violations of those 19 businesses Thursday.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) issued COVID-19 “general duty” citations to 19 different businesses with serious violations for failing to uphold safety and health workplace guidelines, potentially putting workers in harm’s way.

“The MIOSHA investigations determined that these employers were not taking precautions to protect employees and their communities from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “Failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk and these citations are meant to reiterate the employer’s responsibility to protect their employees.”

The MIOSHA “general duty” clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee.

A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

According to a press release, on-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined 19 companies allegedly committed serious violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Those precautions included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

The cited companies will have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. The citations include suggestions to fix the hazards to protect employees. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed. MIOSHA cited the 19 below companies for a serious violation of the general duty clause for the following issues:

American Eagle Home Improvement location based in Bangor, MI was fined $2,100 for violations including lack of social distancing and failure to use masks or face coverings. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at a Mattawan, MI job site, view the full citation document.

Belle Tire location at 50720 Van Dyke, Shelby Township, MI was fined $7,000 for violations including failure to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failure to train employees on COVID-19. An inspection was initiated due to complaints concerning employees not wearing face coverings, view the full citation document.

Americus Grill location based in Brighton, MI was fined $400 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failing to designate a workplace COVID-19 supervisor, failing to follow the preparedness and response plan, failing to install physical barriers a cash register and host stand where six feet of distance could not be maintained, failing to post signs, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire and failing to train employees. An inspection was initiated upon a complaint, view the full citation document.

Dave’s Glass Service, Inc., based in Kalamazoo, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failure to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at a Portage, MI job site, view the full citation document.

ABSR, Inc., Story Roofing Company Inc., based in Buckley, MI was fined $4,200 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failure to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines A regular programmed inspection was initiated at a Traverse City, MI job site, view the full citation document.

B D Construction based in Pontiac, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failure to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, failing to maintain social distance where possible, the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at an Ann Arbor, MI job site, view the full citation document.

Daniel Sanchez, a residential construction company based in Marietta, GA, working in Plainwell, MI, was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failure to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, failing to maintain social distancing, the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failure to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. Initiated as a programmed planned inspection, view the full citation document.

D&D Roofing 4G, LLC., based in Fremont, MI was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-10 Workplace Safety requirements including the lack of a preparedness and response plan and failure to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at a Saint Ignace, MI job site, view the full citation document.

Fresh Pak, a produce packing facility based in Detroit, MI was fined $4,900 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failing to conduct a daily health screening protocol, failure to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, failing to provide cleaning supplies for high touch surfaces, failing to post signs, markings, barriers at the time clock, failing to maintain/retain documentation for training, entry screening and contact tracing. An inspection was initiated upon a complaint, view the full citation document.

Gillespie Roofing based in Lansing, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failure to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, failure to maintain social distance, the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failure to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at a Grand Ledge, MI job site, view the full citation document.

Home Depot location based at 25451 Michigan Avenue Dearborn Heights, MI, was fined $4,000 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failing to designate a COVID-19 workplace supervisor, failing to conduct a daily health screening, failing to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained and failure to maintain/retain documentation for daily health screening. An inspection was initiated upon a complaint, view the full citation document.

Nain Construction based in Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failing to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, lack of a preparedness and response plan, failure to maintain/retain documentation for daily health screening and failing to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at a Plainwell, MI job site, view the full citation document.

Pilot Company, a fuel supplier location based at 6158 New US 223 Ottawa Lake, MI was fined $3,500 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failure to train employees on COVID-19 and failure to conduct a daily health screening and maintain records. Initiated as part of the State Emphasis Program for retail business, view the full citation document.

A&S Warren Foods Inc, Shoppers Market Warren in Warren, MI was fined $1,500 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct a daily health screening protocol, failing to post signs at entrances, failing to maintain/retain records on training employees on COVID-19 guidelines. Initiated as part of the State Emphasis Program for retail business, view the full citation document.

Valentin Roofing, LLC based in Kalamazoo, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failing to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, not maintaining social distance when feasible, the lack of a preparedness and response plan and failing to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at a Plainwell, MI job site, view the full citation document.

West Olive Nursery, Inc., a plant center and greenhouse location based in West Olive, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID Workplace Safety requirements including failing to require face coverings where social distance could not be maintained, failing to maintain social distancing where possible, failure to conduct daily health screening protocol, failure to train employees on COVID-19, lack of a preparedness and response plan. No other penalties were issued. Initiated as a programmed planned inspection, view the full citation document.

GVC Painting Co., Inc, based in Milford, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failing to require face coverings where social distance could not be maintained, failing to maintain social distance where possible, the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at an Ann Arbor, MI job site, view the full citation document.

Kauffman Construction, Inc., based in Newaygo, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including failing to require face coverings where social distance could not be maintained, failing to maintain social distance where possible, the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. A regular programmed inspection was initiated at a Twin Lake, MI job site, view the full citation document.

Riverfront Animal Hospital location based in Lansing, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 Workplace Safety requirements including the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained, failed to designate a COVID-19 workplace supervisor, failing to conduct a daily health screening protocol and failing to post signs. An inspection was Initiated following a complaint, view the full citation document.

For more information about MIOSHA’s safety and health guidelines to protect Michigan’s workforce during the pandemic, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety. Employers and employees with questions regarding workplace safety and health may contact MIOSHA using the new hotline at 855-SAFE-C19 (855-723-3219).

