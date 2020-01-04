MICHIGAN, USA — A Detroit transportation officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections died from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A total of 25 MDOC employees have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning. The employees who have tested positive work at the following facilities: Parnall, Detroit Reentry Center, Detroit Detention Center, Cooper Street, Thumb, Woodland, Huron Valley and Saginaw. There are also probation agents in Jackson and Wayne counties that tested positive.

In addition, 141 inmates have also tested positive for the virus as of April 1. The department is posting daily updates with a breakdown of the location of inmates who test positive.

Chris Gautz, the department's public information officer, said on Monday that the department expects to see the case count increase as more people are tested.

In the absence of a directive or law change, only inmates who are already eligible for parole can be considered for release. Gautz said about 5,000 of the state's 38,000 inmates are currently eligible for parole.

"But the majority of those cases are either sex offenders or individuals who had very assaultive crimes. And 1,200 of them are individuals who we paroled once before and they violated their parole so bad that we had to bring them back," Gautz said. "So, there is a reason why they haven't been released."

The MDOC is currently cross-referencing its list of parole eligible inmates with a list of inmates who either have a chronic care condition and/or who are over 60 years old.

"We are taking those case by case," Gautz said. "But, we have to balance it with the need for public safety."

Over 120 inmates will be paroled this week through the normal paroling process, Gautz said.

