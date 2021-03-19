State expands capacity at outdoor stadiums and arenas

MDHHS announced Friday that outdoor stadiums and arenas can now open up at 20% capacity with precautions in place.

The state health department announced an expansion to outdoor arena and stadium capacity on Friday.

Starting Monday, March 22, outdoor venues can open at 20% capacity with infection control plans in place.

The plans must be based on guidelines set by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, posted publicly and sent to the state and local health departments at least seven days in advance of scheduled events.

“MDHHS continues to monitor the data to make decisions that allow us to return to normalcy. This includes case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a press release about the expansion.

"We are making this capacity change along with required safety protocols designed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”

Previously, outdoor arenas and stadiums were able to have up to 1,000 guests. The new order remains in effect until April 19.

While vaccination rates are increasing, the state is also seeing increases in COVID-19 numbers. The positivity rate is at 3.7% this week, which is similar to the percentage at the beginning of October. Variant cases are also increasing, Michigan has the second highest number of identified B.1.1.7 variant cases (756 cases total) behind Florida.

"Last week's numbers are a reality check that COVID-19 is not yet behind us," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Friday morning press conference.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.