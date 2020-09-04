MICHIGAN, USA — Wednesday, April 8 the Michigan Health Department announced it is now reporting the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

“We continue to improve the information we are providing as our goal is to share timely and accurate data during this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health “We appreciate the assistance of Michigan Medical Advantage Group in helping us offer additional statistics about testing.”

According to the state website there are 56 people that have recovered form the virus.

►See the full cumulative data here

The state says going forward, this information will be updated weekly and includes the number of people with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness.

Recovered is defined by the state as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

Wednesday state officials announced 1,376 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 20,346. The state is also reporting 114 new deaths from the virus and 959 total deaths.

