State lawmakers expected to pass $4B in COVID relief Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — State lawmakers are expected to pass more than $4 billion in COVID-19 relief aid Wednesday.

The funds would be used in a variety of ways, including boosting COVID-19 vaccination efforts and testing, help for direct care workers, support for struggling businesses, getting kids back into schools, and emergency rental housing assistance to name a few.

Back in January, Whitmer proposed a $5.6 billion MI COVID Recovery plan that calls for spending Michigan's federal COVID-19 funds, as well as $500 million in additional state funds. However, the House and Senate did not agree.

The House approved a $3.5 billion spending plan in February and the Senate followed with its version, a $2 billion plan. Both plans proposed holding some of the state's federal relief and scrutinized how the Whitmer administration decided to spend the money.

This most recent plan limits some of the governor's authority in responding to the pandemic. It requires Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to seek legislative approval for emergency orders longer than 28 days, and would prevent MDHHS from closing schools or postponing athletic events due to the virus.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved a set of compromise spending bills and the House is planning to vote on them Wednesday. If lawmakers give final approval today, the $4.2 billion plan would go to the governor for her signature.

It's not clear if Gov. Whitmer will sign this relief plan. In the past, she has said she would veto any legislation that limits the administration's emergency powers.

