MICHIGAN, USA — In response to the current influx, Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has developed a schedule for workers to file for benefits based on the first letter of their last name.

The state says this new filing schedule will reduce the backups experienced by the historical number of Michiganders seeking unemployment in the last few weeks.

With the new system, the state is clarifying that the day or time of day in which a claim is filed will not impact whether a worker receives benefits or their benefit amount. Additionally, claims will be back-dated to reflect the date in which a claimant was laid-off or let go from their job due to COVID-19, the state said in release Friday, March 27.

“We ask Michiganders to remain patient when filing for unemployment and to please follow this schedule to make it easier for everyone to access the emergency relief they need,” said UIA Director Steve Gray.

People can file online at Michigan.gov/UIA or over the phone at 866-500-0017.

New UIA filing system

The new system starts Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Online Filing Schedule - Michigan.gov/UIA.

Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

Call Center Filing Schedule - 866-500-0017:

Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8:00am – 5:00pm.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8:00am – 5:00pm.

Fridays (8:00am – 5:00pm) will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

