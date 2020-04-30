LANSING, Mich. — Protesters have gathered at Michigan's capitol building in Lansing Thursday morning to speak out against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend the state of emergency.

The current state of emergency expires Thursday, April 30. It was first declared back in March and provides the basis for more than 60 executive orders that have been issued to quickly address the spread of COVID-19. State law only allows such a declaration to last 28 days without approval from the legislature.

RELATED: Facebook removes event for rally at Michigan Capitol

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she plans to extend the state of emergency by 28 days as Michigan deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

This state of emergency was extended by 23 days through April 30, when the legislature voted down Whitmer's request for a 70-day emergency. The state of emergency has provided the basis for more than 60 executive orders from the governor, including closing schools and the stay at home order.

Michigan lawmakers are meeting Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The state of emergency is not the same as the stay at home order, which is in effect until May 15.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.