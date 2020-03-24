State parks will remain open for now, but all shelters, campgrounds and overnight lodging facilities will close amid Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.

The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and continues through 11:59 p.m. April 13. State parks and recreation areas will remain open to provide residents with opportunities to get outdoors, but residents must abide by the 6-foot social distance in all parts of the parks.

The DNR will not be able to honor camping reservations for dates between March 23 and April 13. According to a press release, reservations for that time frame will automatically be canceled. Reservation holders will receive full refunds, including the reservation fee paid at the time reservations were made. Cancellations will be disseminated by email, and refunds will be applied to the original payment method.

DNR Director Dan Eichinger said he wants residents to continue to use public outdoor spaces while respecting the provisions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“If it becomes evident that people are not practicing effective social distancing while visiting these state-managed resources, we will close them to protect the health of our visitors and our staff," Eichinger said in a press release.

To follow the DNR'S latest responses to COVID-19, click here. For questions about reservation cancellations, call 800-447-2757.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

