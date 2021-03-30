State 'ramps up' testing at nursing homes, schools and airports to slow COVID-19

The state is looking to test more at nursing homes, schools and airports.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it is ramping up testing and urging people to continue to wearing masks and social distancing.

The state is looking to test more at nursing homes, schools and airports. The state listed the following efforts to ramp up testing.

More than 1.4 million antigen tests have been sent to long-term care facilities.

More than 72,000 free tests have been conducted at neighborhood testing sites in socially vulnerable communities and continue to provide testing. To locate a testing site near you, visit gov/Coronavirustest.

Over 76,000 students, student-athletes and educators in K-12 schools have been tested in more than 500 school districts.

Testing for student-athletes begins Friday, April 2. This testing program is vital to ensure school can remain open and students are able to be in the classroom.

Free post-spring break testing pop up sites are planned for school districts in 34 communities.

Testing sites at Welcome Centers and Michigan airports are in the works for returning travelers.

As of Monday, April 5, all Michiganders age 16 and up who were not previously eligible will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

It is anticipated that it may still take several weeks beyond April 5 for everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine to have an appointment. Michiganders are encouraged to be patient as supplies and appointments continue to expand. Those who want the vaccine will be able to get the vaccine

Those eligible to receive a vaccine should:

Check the website of the local health department or hospital to find out their process or for registration forms; or

Check additional vaccination sites, such as local pharmacies like Meijer, Rite Aid, Kroger, Walmart (Mid/Central and Northern MI) or Snyder Drugs (U.P. residents); or

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or who need assistance navigating the vaccine scheduling process can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or can call 2-1-1.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

