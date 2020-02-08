Michigan State Sen. Tom Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

Barrett said he looks forward to resuming a normal work schedule as soon as possible.

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan state senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Tom Barrett, a Republican from Michigan's 24th Senate District, issued a statement about his test results Sunday evening.

The statement said the Michigan Army National Guard implemented a screening policy for all soldiers a week before their departure for training events.

"Despite taking reasonable precautions, I was notified this afternoon that I tested positive during a routine screening on Friday, July 31," Barrett's statement said.

Barrett was elected to the state legislature in 2018 to represent the mid-Michigan district, including Lansing and surrounding areas. Barrett is an Army veteran who continues to serve with the Michigan Army National Guard.

"Thankfully I do not have any significant symptoms at this time, and I will be self-isolating according to medical guidelines. I have done my best to make contact with those I have been around in the past couple weeks so that they may also seek medical advice," Barrett's statement said.

He said he looks forward to resuming a normal work schedule as soon as possible.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, (R-Clarklake) said the senate followed a procedure developed months ago to inform all senators and staff of the positive test result.

“Our immediate focus is on notification to all senators and staff. We will evaluate the need for changes to the legislative calendar in the coming days,” said Shirkey.