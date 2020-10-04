Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay at home executive order, which only allows people to leave the house for essential functions, has some new regulations for grocery stores.

One aspect of the order says large stores need close off portions of their retail space that sells carpet or flooring, furniture, garden centers and paint.

"If you're not buying food or medicine or other essential items, you should not be going to the store," said Whitmer.

The order also mandates that stores of more than 50,000 square feet are required to limit their capacity to four people for every 1,000 square feet. Stores must also regulate people coming in and out and have markings for patrons to enable them to stand that safe six feet away from one another.

Large stores are also prohibited from advertising goods that are not groceries, medical supplies or good necessary to support life. And they are required to create two hours a week dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations.

Meijer has already asked its customers to limit the number of shoppers who enter the store per trip, and Whitmer echoed that recommendation.

"Your whole family shouldn't be running errands with you. The fewer the people, the better," she said in Thursday's press briefing.

The stay at home order was extended until May 1.

