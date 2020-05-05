NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The team at Blended Furniture Market in Norton Shores knows a thing or two about couches, they've been selling them for years. But they never could have anticipated how much time we'd all be spending on that popular piece of furniture while we stay at home.

Randilynn and Jason, the owners of Blended Furniture Market, are doing everything they can to encourage people to make the most of this time by doing something that could potentially save a life.

They are partnering with Be the Match during their #CouchtoCure campaign to add people to the bone marrow registry and help find cures for diseases like leukemia.

"We had actually planned on partnering with them before COVID started and we were going to do an in-store event to sign up and get their swab on the spot," explained Randilynn. "But right now people aren't coming into stores and sticking swabs in their mouths. But we can still do something."

They moved the campaign to social media and are getting a great response.

In terms of their business, Randilynn and Jason are doing virtual shopping trips for customers. They refer to them as "pre-purchase appointments" acknowledging how important it is to see, and sit on furniture, in person before making a purchase. Which is something that just isn't possible right now.

If you are interested in taking part in the #CouchtoCure campaign with Be The Match, click here.

