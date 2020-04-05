ZEELAND, Mich. — All this week we're featuring local businesses doing something unique during this challenging time of social distancing. We're calling the series “Stay at Home Specials,” showing you how these businesses are changing things up to serve their customers while their clientele stays at home, to flatten the curve.

We start in Meredith TerHaar’s hometown of Zeeland where the city's first brewery is making life easier at mealtime and helping local farmers stay afloat at the same time.

Not only is Tripelroot offering beer to go, they're also offering a UP favorite-pasties-that you can bake any time. Taco kits, complete with local beef and lettuce, as well as slider kits are great options to help lessen the need for a grocery store run.

Owner Laura Gentry says the best part is they're partnering with local farms to offer these options. "We are able to get all our veggies and the lettuce for our meal kits from Crisp Country Acres and we partner with Michigan Craft Beef so the meat for the pasties, taco kits and sliders comes from Michigan Craft Beef which is a Zeeland farm too."

Laura says stronger relationships with other small business owners is one of the silver linings of this pandemic.

Tripelroot is also offering some grocery items as well, including toilet paper and paper towels, to help their customers-again, lessening the need for another run to the store.

Tuesday is pickup day, so if you'd like to try a taco or slider kit, or pasties...place your order by sending an email to takeout@tripelroot.com.

Stay at Home Specials | Tripelroot Brewery

Available Items to Order:

Meal Kits:

Sliders = $50 24 sliders Michigan Craft Beef) w/buns -- good for a big family or multiple meals (3 packs of 8 sliders) Comes with Crisp Country Acres fresh salad & our Sweet Maui Onion kettle chips

Tacos = $30 Ground beef (Michigan Craft Beef) for a family of 4 Flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce, chips & salsa, sour cream & taco sauce



Pasties ($8/each plus tax):

Meat: Ground beef from Michigan Craft Beef. Also includes Rutabaga, Carrots, Potatoes, Onions from Crisp Country Acres

Veggie: Rutabaga, Carrots, Potatoes, Onions from Crisp Country Acres

Current Can Availability:

Pack Light Pilsner

eighteen99

Training Session

Sour Sister Raspberry

Mosaic Rye IPA

Backroads IPA

Pure Mackinac

Mulletude Black IPA



Extras:

Toilet Paper $1/roll

Paper Towel $3/roll

Tortilla Chips $5/bag

Kettle Chips $5/bag

Pretzel Rods $3/bag

Michigan Craft Beef Meat Sticks $7/pack

Hats $15/each

