GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All this week 13 ON YOUR SIDE is featuring local businesses who are doing something unique during this challenging time of social distancing. The team at Infable Socks is addressing the pandemic head on by offering a free cloth mask with every sock purchase.

Infable is an e-commerce brand, based in West Michigan, that promotes human connection through crazy, custom socks. Each style is connected with a medical or social cause and part of the proceeds go to coinciding non-profits, so each purchase makes a difference.

In a world where physical connection is very limited right now, founder John Hendershot hopes his socks nurture another kind of connection.

"I think it's important that we take what we learn during this time, we are all vulnerable, we are all in relationship, and we just learn to throw away what separates us and concentrate on the things that bring us together," said Hendershot.

The buy-a-pair, get-a-mask deal continues as long as supplies last. Click here to learn more about the good this local e-commerce company is doing.

