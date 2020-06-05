Gyms across West Michigan are closed. Many gym owners and trainers pivoted overnight to create virtual offerings for their members.

The team at Lunar Cycle went one step further.

Lunar Cycle in Grand Rapids was open just 7 weeks before the social distancing rules went into effect, slashing the momentum an exciting launch had created, but owner Sara Grey is not one to dwell on the negative. "We took $75,000 worth of brand new equipment and drove it around the city and now we have 36 or 37 riders riding virtually with us everyday," she explained.

And members are loving it. But the transition to offering virtual classes wasn't easy. "I had to figure out what software would work. We had lots of tech glitches. There was a day when I was on my knees crying, I'm just being honest with you, trying to figure it out."

The classes are heavily reliant on music. Their in-house DJ stepped in to make sure the virtual classes are still rocking. "DJ Tony Banks showed up for us. I mean he showed up for us. He said you are hurting, and I'm going to help."

Just one example of how small businesses are helping each other in these challenging times. "That was remarkable and I'm going to remember that my whole life."

Once she is able to re-open, Sarah recognizes things will be different. "We plan to only bring back some of the bikes because we know that we are going to have some social distancing within the studio. We will leave some out in the community so people can still ride with us virtually."

That's an option she wouldn't have considered before the pandemic...a small silver lining amidst the struggle.

"We control what we can. We move. We act."

Even from home.

If you are interested in renting a bike, you can be added to the waiting list. And if you already have a bike at home, you can check out their live stream and on demand classes now.

