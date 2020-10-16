'Staying Safe' order on GVSU students expires Friday night

The 'Staying Safe' order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health's (OCDPH) "Staying Safe" order for Grand Valley State University (GVSU) students will expire Friday, Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

OCDPH issued the order back on Oct. 1 for students living on-campus and off-campus housing in Allendale to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

The Staying Safe order was the second public health order for GVSU. It followed a previous order called "Staying in Place."

"During the previous four weeks, under two consecutive public health orders, GVSU went from accounting for 77% of all Ottawa County COVID‐19 cases down to just 4% for the week ending Oct. 10," Ottawa County Administrative Health Office Lisa Stefanovsky said in a letter to the GVSU students, staff, and faculty.

"I now encourage a 'Staying Strong' approach to keeping our community safe from COVID‐19. As cases continue to rise in the greater community, it is not time to relax any of the strong preventive approaches that have been put in place," Stefanovsky continued. "Stay strong on your efforts to continue testing, wearing face coverings, distancing and hand washing. The past four weeks have proven that these measures work. Lakers working together can stay strong and stay healthy."

To date, GVSU has 42 active COVID-19 cases within the campus community, according to the GVSU COVID-19 dashboard.

