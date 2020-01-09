Staying sane while working and learning remotely

Working from home while kids are learning remotely can be stressful. Emily Mudd, PhD, offers strategies to help you stay sane.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus pandemic has changed many of our lives.

More parents are working from home – and now some kids are learning from home too.

According to Emily Mudd, PhD, a child psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, it’s a situation that’s sure to create some stress.

“Before the pandemic, when mom and dad were home it meant mom and dad were available and it was family time,” she said. “This is a really challenging shift in the paradigm for kids to make – to think that now that mom and dad are home that they are not always available and it’s not always family time.”

Dr. Mudd said it’s important to set clear boundaries so kids know when mom and dad are working, or when they can ask for a snack, or help with an assignment.

She said parents shouldn’t feel bad about their productivity levels either.

It can be hard to multi-task with new demands, so she encourages parents to take breaks when they’re able to.

“Have some forgiveness for yourself, and be patient with yourself and your partner, and your children as these are unprecedented times,” she said. “Just find those moments of happiness to be with your family amongst the chaos.”

When kids are learning remotely, Dr. Mudd said it’s okay to let them sleep in, that way parents will have some time alone to work.

