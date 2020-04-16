GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Money from the federal stimulus payments will not affect eligibility for public assistance benefits such as food assistance, according to the Michigan Department of Human Services (MDHHS).

Stimulus checks also will not reduce the amount of public assistance benefits that anyone receives.

The IRS is issuing the Economic Impact Payment to eligible taxpayers under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“MDHHS wants to make sure that Michiganders who rely on food assistance and other federal benefits programs know that these stimulus payments will have no effect on their benefits,” said Lewis Roubal, the department’s chief deputy director for Opportunity. “Families are suffering from economic distress as a result of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy. We don’t want them to worry about losing other benefits as a result of the stimulus payments.”

Stimulus payments will not affect any of the following public assistance benefits:

Food Assistance Program benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Cash assistance under the Family Independence Program or Refugee Cash Assistance program.

Healthcare coverage, including Medicaid, Healthy Michigan Plan and MIChild.

State Emergency Relief.

Child Development and Care (childcare reimbursement).

Women, Infant and Children (WIC).

As of Wednesday, April 15, about 80 million Americans received payments, the government said. The first people to receive funds are those who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and got their refund checks through direct deposit.

People who didn’t file taxes, are very low income or are older and don't need to file will have to wait for their money. Any paper checks should go out starting early May.

RELATED: Getting 'payment status not available' from the IRS stimulus check tracker? Here's why

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, debt collectors could take your stimulus check money

The IRS created a web portal where users can check the state of their stimulus payments. It will launch this week. The site will also have a feature to enter your bank information, if the IRS doesn't already have it -- this took was launched Wednesday.

RELATED: IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know

To apply for public assistance benefits, visit www.michigan.gov/MIBridges. For more information about public assistance benefits programs, visit the Assistance Programs page on the MDHHS website.

For more information about the checks, to see how much money you'll receive and when visit the IRS website.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.