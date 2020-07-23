How to talk with your kids about schools reopening this fall

There is so much uncertainty surrounding what reopening will look like-but parents shouldn't make it worse by complaining in front of their kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With all of the uncertainties about schools reopening this fall, many parents and children are feeling increased stress.

Holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens has some tips to help parents communicate with children and teens about the upcoming school year.

Start now to engage in honest and ongoing communication. Ask your kids what they are thinking and feeling, and use that to guide the conversation. Empathize and let them know it's hard for the adults, too!

Address their fears and concerns honestly, and focus on the things they can control and the measures being taken to support health and safety.

Be honest about the uncertainty and reassure them you will let them know as soon as you have information or plans change.

Regardless of your own feelings, try to avoid speaking negatively about school or the unknowns in front of your children.

Help them identify positives, and things they can look forward to for each potential scenario that may occur.

For more insights like this, visit Dr. Beurkens' website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.