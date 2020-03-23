HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Teachers and staff at one West Michigan school got the chance to safely visit some of their students today.

The principal at Alward Elementary School in Hudsonville organized a car parade on Monday morning. The staff wanted to help spread some cheer and see some of their students as school remains closed, per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order.

"We thought that we would take a field trip because we are all tired of being cooped up in the house," said Melanie McClure, the school's principal. "It's a great way for our staff to connect but also to connect with our students."

Families waved from their driveways as teachers passed by in their cars while waving and honking.

The statewide school closure has been extended to April 13.

