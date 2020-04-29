A coalition of Michigan organizations are asking state leaders to consider suspending rent for tenants impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tenant and housing advocacy groups from Detroit, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Lansing submitted a petition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other leaders on Monday.

A number of these groups formed in response to COVID-19's economic impact on families in a state where upward of a million people have recently filed for unemployment due to widespread lay-offs.

"We all just kind of fell into each other because we were all looking for resources to affect policy," said Tristan Taylor, an organizer with Detroit Renter City, which is one of the six groups making up the coalition. "We shouldn't have the end result of this crisis be that people in Michigan are without a home."

Taylor said across the state they are hearing of instances where landlords are threatening eviction despite the governor's order to temporarily suspended the act. Amy Carpenter, a volunteer organizer with Together We Are Safe another group in the coalition, said similar accounts are being shared in the Grand Rapids area.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data estimates from 2014-2018, about 29% of Michigan residents are renters, but that percentage is higher in cities like Grand Rapids and Detroit.

The coalition, which is comprised of Detroit Renter City, The Grand Rapids Area Mutual Aid Network, Together We Are Safe, The Lansing Tenants Union, Greater Kalamazoo Area Renters Union and No Rent MI, says renters need protections put in place now to help avoid a housing crisis following the pandemic.

"If we don't come up with a situation where people's rents are covered...we face the potential of mass evictions and that is a situation that shouldn't come to pass," Taylor said.

Taylor said the coalition is asking that rent collection be suspended immediately and that past due rent from March be eliminated. He said the groups believe it's on state and federal policy makers to work on a solution for landlords.

The coalition is asking for not only the suspension of rent, but also, the extension of Whitmer's eviction ban and the creation of a moratorium on all utility shut-offs.

Currently, the governor has issued a temporary suspension of evictions, the order has been extended and will expire on May 15 at 11:59 p.m.

"Think of this scenario: The ban is lifted and then immediately after the ban you have landlords filing notices of eviction because of people's inability to pay rent," Taylor said on Tuesday.

The coalition is asking for the governor's order to be extended by 60 days following the end of the state of emergency.

Under the CARES Act, evictions related to the non-payment of rent are banned until July 25. However, Carpenter argues that not all residents are covered under the CARES Act, which is why the group says the ban needs to come from the state. The federal eviction moratorium covers only certain types of housing, according to the National Housing Law Project.

The governor ordered for water services to be restored at the all occupied Michigan homes amid the pandemic, but the coalition would like to see shutoffs temporarily suspended on all utilities.

"This is not the time to deprive people of the things they need most," Taylor said.

Carpenter said they are now working to set up a tenant union for residents in the Greater Grand Rapids Area, click here to find that group.

The governor's office did not immediately return request for comment on the coalition's petition. The Rental Property Owners Association was also not available for comment Tuesday.

