The Rapid ends mask mandate on buses and at Rapid Central Station

The decision comes after the TSA's announcement Monday that it would be ending the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids public bus system, The Rapid, announced Tuesday that they would no longer require masks on their buses or at Rapid Central Station.

The decision comes after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Monday that it would no longer enforce the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

The Rapid noted that they are encouraging customers to continue to exercise caution and be considerate to other riders and drivers. Customers that choose to continue to wear masks on board are also encouraged to do so.

"Thank you for your patience and please respect your fellow passengers and Bus Operators as we all continue to navigate changing pandemic conditions," The Rapid said in a statement on Tuesday.

There may be inconsistencies in mask enforcement over the next 24 hours due to the possibility that bus operators received the information at different times.

"Please remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required. Communications will be updated to share that masking is now optional--this may take a short period of time," The Rapid added in their statement.

Information on the optional masking is available at RideTheRapid.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.