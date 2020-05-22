The Rapid is giving away 500 cloth masks to riders

Masks will be available started Tuesday, May 26 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., while supplies last.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid announced Friday that it would make 500 reusable close masks available to riders at the Rapid Central Station in Grand Rapids, free of charge.

Masks will be available at the Information Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, while supplies last. The Rapid said it would limit one mask per rider.

As of April 27, The Rapid has required all passengers who are medically able to wear a mask while riding the bus. All bus drivers are provided with masks while driving, a press release from the public system said.

“The safety of our bus pperators and customers is our number one priority,” said Dina Reed, Deputy CEO at The Rapid. “Providing these masks is an important part of keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

The masks were made by Public Thread, a Grand Rapids-based upcycling company.

In addition to the mask requirement, The Rapid continues the following health and safety measures on all buses:

Maximum passenger capacity of 15 persons on all buses

Nightly cleaning and disinfecting of all vehicles

Spot cleaning and disinfection of high-contact surfaces on buses during service

The Rapid also announced its new summer service schedule will go into effect on Tuesday, May 26.

For additional updates and information from the Rapid, visit ridetherapid.org/coronavirus.

