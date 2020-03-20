GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid, the Grand Rapids metro area public transportation system, is closing the Vernon J. Ehlers Amtrak Station and limiting access to the Rapid Central Station in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Rapid is following Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) recommendations to “close or limit access to public facilities."

In an effort to encourage social distancing and provide the safest environment possible, Rapid riders will have limited access to the Information Center in Rapid Central Station for Wave card purchases and reloads only.

Riders must enter from the southeast entrance across from the bus platform and are strongly encouraged to maintain a minimum six foot distance from each other.

Greyhound customers that need to purchase a ticket must wait at the southeast entrance to be escorted into the building by security or Greyhound personnel. If there is no one available to escort a customer inside the building, customers may purchase a ticket from the Greyhound coach operator (driver).

Greyhound customers with a ticket can wait for the Greyhound bus in the bus bay area.

You can get all the latest updates on The Rapid on their website.

