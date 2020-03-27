GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Right Place is working with West Michigan businesses owners to help them get through this pandemic.

Executive orders put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus are also taking a toll on business owners that can no longer open shop. Part of The Right Place's mission is to help businesses understand all the applicable information about those orders.

They're also working with the more than 2,000 manufacturing companies in West Michigan to see which ones can change up their production to assist hospitals by making personal protective equipment.

"A company in Zeeland is making shields, other people are identifying companies that are making hand sanitizers. We're identifying companies that can make swabs," said President and CEO Birgit Klohs.

"We're in the middle point of all that assistance, and making those critical connections."

The Right Place is also working with banks to see if they can provide assistance to businesses and helping to find new funding from organizations like the Small Business Administration.

If you're a business owner in need of assistance, The Right Place is urging you to contact them through their website to see if they can help.

