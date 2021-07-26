Third round of MI vaccine lottery winners to be announced Tuesday

Tuesday’s winners were selected between July 7-17 and will be receiving $50,000 daily drawings.

LANSING, Mich — The next round of MI Shot to Win victors will be announced Tuesday, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

To announce the winners, Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh will be joined by U.P. native and MTV “Real World: New York” cast member Norman Korpi and Miss Michigan 2021 Vivian Zhong.

Tuesday’s winners were selected between July 7-17 and will receive $50,000 daily drawings. According to the commission, winners represent almost every region of the state, including West Michigan.

The deadline for Michiganders to get immunized and qualify for the drawings is Friday, July 30. $50,000 cash giveaways remain up for grabs, along with the top prize of $2 million.

As of Monday, more than 2.2 million Michiganders have applied for the sweepstakes, according to the state.

