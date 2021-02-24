Third stimulus check: Potential timeline for $1,400 payments

Lawmakers are inching closer toward approving a third round of stimulus checks. A full House vote is expected Friday on Biden's proposed $1.9T virus relief bill.

WASHINGTON — Before being sworn into office, President Joe Biden announced a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan which included $1,400 stimulus checks to struggling Americans.

The “American Rescue Plan” would deliver another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic. The bill would also include pumping billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.

So, now that the presidency, U.S. House and Senate are controlled by Democrats, when might Americans start getting a third Economic Impact Payment?

When do they vote on the third stimulus check?

As of Feb. 24, all signs point to Congress approving the third round of stimulus checks.

By Friday, the full U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on its version of the relief bill, which includes the stimulus checks. The House Budget Committee passed the bill on Monday.

Then, the bill would be sent over the Senate for consideration.

The legislation provides a third stimulus check that amounts to $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more with a hard cut-off at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for married couples.

Some Republicans want to cut the size of the rebate as well as the pool of Americans eligible for it, but Biden has insisted on $1,400 checks, saying “that’s what the American people were promised.” The new round of checks will cost the government an estimated $422 billion.

When will the third stimulus check be sent out?

Democrats and President Joe Biden want to have the COVID-19 relief plan approved by March 14 - that's when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

However, there could still be changes before the bill is passed by the Senate. If the Senate makes any changes to the bill, it would then have to go back to the House for approval again.

During the first round of stimulus checks in April 2020, it took about two weeks for the federal government to start distributing the money. It took around one week for the second round of checks, worth $600, in early January.

If the IRS is able to keep with previous timelines, Americans could start receiving stimulus checks from late March to early April. For example, if the stimulus package is signed into law by March 14, based on previous relief plans, the first direct deposits may go out the week of March 22.

Another possible complicating factor is that this round of stimulus checks will likely be going out while the IRS is dealing with tax returns.

Why $1,400 checks and not $2,000?

Biden's plan called for $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of the $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill would bring the total to the $2,000 that Biden has called for.

What else is included in Biden's $1.9 trillion package?

Under Biden's multipronged strategy, about $400 billion would go directly to combating the pandemic, while the rest is focused on economic relief and aid to states and localities.

About $20 billion would be allocated for a more disciplined focus on vaccination, on top of some $8 billion already approved by Congress. Biden has called for setting up mass vaccination centers and sending mobile units to hard-to-reach areas.

Click here to see the full breakdown of where funds will be allotted.

What about a $15 an hour minimum wage?

The decision of whether or not to keep a $15 an hour minimum wage increase in the COVID-19 relief bill is up to one person in the Senate: the parliamentarian.

Elizabeth MacDonough, an English literature major and the Senate's first woman parliamentarian, is expected to reveal if she thinks a federal minimum wage boost should be part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill.

With the Senate currently split 50-50, Democrats are planning to use a budgetary tool - known as reconciliation - that would allow them to pass the relief bill with just 51 votes, instead of the 60 votes they'd typically need. Democrats control the chamber because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie-breaking vote.

But Senate rules require that items in such a bill must have a substantial budget impact that is not “merely incidental” to the language’s main intended purpose.

MacDonough has been meeting with Democrats who have tried convincing her that their minimum wage provision meets that test and with Republicans who have told her it doesn't. Democrats want to raise the federal floor, fixed at $7.25 hourly since 2009, to $15 over five years.

The Senate usually heeds the parliamentarian's advice, which is whispered to the senator presiding over the chamber. But the majority party will on rare occasions force a vote to overrule the parliamentarian.

If MacDonough decides the minimum wage hike should remain in the bill, it would likely survive because GOP opponents would need an unachievable 60 votes to remove it. But at least two Democrats have expressed opposition to the $15 proposal, so it still could be amended or even dropped.

If MacDonough says it should be stricken, Democrats would have no chance of garnering 60 votes to overrule her. But they might choose the rarely utilized, hardball tactic of having the presiding officer, presumably Harris, ignore her and announce that the minimum wage language meets the test to stay in the overall legislation.

Where is my first or second stimulus check? What if I didn't get a stimulus check or the right amount?

While some $600 second-round stimulus check payments may still be in the mail, the IRS said last week that it has issued all of them.

So if Americans didn't get a payment, or they didn't get their full amount, they may be eligible to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit when they file a 2020 tax return.

Eligibility for the credit will be based on the 2020 tax year information, while economic impact payments had been based off of 2019 (or in some cases 2018) tax information.

As a reminder, the first round of payments was worth up to $1,200 per eligible adult and $500 per dependent; the second was worth up to $600 for each eligible household member. Those who received a larger economic impact payment than they were due will not be penalized.