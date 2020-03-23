GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Days are going by slowly for many who are quarantined inside their homes. For individuals recovering from substance abuse, it can be an isolating time.

Many support groups have temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving those wrestling with addiction looking for alternative support.

"One of the challenges for us has been that most addiction treatment happens in a congregate setting," said Amanda Tarantowski, substance use disorder system manager for Network 180. "Situations like these are ripe for people to relapse."

According to Tarantowski, Network 180 treats between 2,000 and 3,000 patients for substance abuse, but she said the number of people fighting addiction in West Michigan is likely much larger. In 2019, Wallethub listed Michigan as the second-worst state in the nation for drug use.

"Those are just individuals that are on Medicaid or public insurance. Those are not all the private-paying individuals in this community, so I would anticipate the number is much more...We do want them to know that we're here," she said.

Network 180's 24/7 Access Center will remain open to those who are facing immediate crisis. The organization's phone lines will also be open around the clock to deliver support. Individuals seeking help should call 616-336-3909. If a person needs immediate, critical service, they are asked to go directly to the Access Center.

Tarantowski said those seeking a group connection can look for online counseling or take advantage of some insurance's telehealth options.

"There are both groups available online as well as individual counseling if people can afford it...some do have therapists available in a telehealth setting. There are a variety of resources, you just have to do a little looking to find them," Tarantowski said.

She explains that basic self care and holistic health practices are free or low-cost ways to reduce the anxiety of staying at home.

Tarantowski recommends talking a walk out in nature, so long as the individual is being mindful of staying six feet apart from others, practicing mindful meditation and getting movement in throughout the day.

RELATED: Closed dentist offices donate thousands of gloves, masks and other supplies to local hospitals

"Move, even if it’s propping yourself up against the couch to do some dips or squats. Journaling is an awesome way with spring coming new beginnings, considering what new changes you might want to make in life. Any other basic self care," Tarantowski said.

RELATED: 'You are not immune from this,' Whitmer warns young people about COVID-19

If someone isn't struggling themselves, but wants to be there for a friend or family, Tarantowski recommends Facetiming or calling others to check in and offer support.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

"I'm feeling so lucky about the connectedness we have in social media," she said.