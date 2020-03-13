GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus pandemic is causing a flurry of cancellations and delays for events throughout West Michigan. Andy Buelow is the executive director of the West Michigan symphony who has also been affected.

"We are postponing all scheduled events at this point through March 21," says Buelow.

It's a common action we've seen from other events across West Michigan but what if you already bought tickets?

Buelow says his staff spent most of Thursday calling people who had tickets to shows this weekend.

"We ask them to be patient with us, we're going to follow up with them as soon as we've determined a rescheduled date for the concert," says Buelow.

It's a similar message from the Grand Rapids Drive and Griffins although those leagues say refund information will be coming soon.

The symphony understands that some may not be able to attend the rescheduled date for a show.

"Typically what we say to people is call us and we'll work with you," says Buelow.

That is the consensus for most West Michigan venues like Muskegon's Frauenthal Theater which is also taking extra precautions.

"They and we are regularly cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces," says Buelow.

Have more questions about coronavirus? We asked some health experts.

