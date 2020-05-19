Cottonelle donates 69,000 rolls of toilet paper to United Way

The company is donating 69,000 rolls of toilet paper Tuesday, May 19 to a number of different local food pantries, nonprofits and United Way chapters.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Toilet paper was one of the first things that flew off the shelves when the coronavirus pandemic began. Now, a West Michigan nonprofit is getting a donation of thousands of rolls.

Heart of West Michigan United Way and Cottenelle teamed up to help support Michiganders. The company is donating 69,000 rolls of toilet paper Tuesday, May 19 to a number of different local food pantries, nonprofits and United Way chapters.

Cottonelle and United Way Worldwide also announced the #ShareASquare program as a reminder to people that during this crisis, there’s no shortage of kindness.

Cottonelle will donate $1 to United Way Worldwide, up to $100,000, for every use of the hashtag #ShareASquare on social media through June 1. All funds raised will go directly towards the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to support communities affected by COVID-19.

