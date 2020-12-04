NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” released brand new material on Saturday, even as cast members practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The host? Tom Hanks from his kitchen.

He started his monologue with, "That is some sound effect of applause and whistles! Thank you, thank you, engineers! Hey, all you cool cats and kittens," a popular line from Netflix's show Tiger King.

RELATED: Netflix announces new ‘Tiger King’ after-show episode dropping Easter Sunday

During his monologue, Hanks said he was selected as the host for the 'Saturday Night Live' episode after inadvertently becoming the “celebrity” face of coronavirus alongside his wife Rita Wilson.

“Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long, and I make people uncomfortable,” Hanks joked.

RELATED: Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson 'feel better,' offers hope in latest update

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

While in Australia at the beginning of March, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus.

"Now, my wife and I are doing fine. We're doing great. We're hunkered down like all of us should be," Hanks said. "In fact, this suit, this is the first time I've worn anything other than sweatpants since March 11."

The show was recorded because it would have been a nightmare trying to put the show on through video conference, according to Hanks.

The show open was even a little different than usual.

Tom Hanks also wasn't the only surprise of the show. The social distancing episode had musical guest Chris Martin from Coldplay.

“Weekend Update” news segment and other original content from cast members were featured during the show too.

One skit featured a mock Zoom work meeting, where McKinnon and Aidy Bryant played a pair of inappropriate receptionists. Bryant was stopped just in time when she brought her laptop with her into the bathroom.

“I used my license as toilet paper and now I don't know my own birthday,” Bryant said.

Pete Davidson made a mock Drake video and McKinnon portrayed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg doing a workout routine from home.

“Every day I eat half a chicken,” she said. “Sorry, chickpea.”

The show also touchingly paid tribute to music producer Hal Willner, who scored music for many years on “SNL” and died this past week after showing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. Past cast members Adam Sandler, Tina Fey and Bill Hader were among those who offered remembrances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.