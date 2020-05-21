Town hall held with Kent County & Grand Rapids leaders about COVID-19

Watch the full town hall here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, May 20th 13 ON YOUR SIDE hosted a town hall with leaders in Kent County and Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington, Kent County Board Commissioner Chair Mandy Bolter and Kent County Health Dept. Administrative Health Officer Adam London will form the panel at the town hall.

WATCH THE FULL TOWN HALL HERE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.