Trinity Health requiring all workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. The requirement applies to more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide.

Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski, along with EVP and Chief Clinical Officer Dan Roth, M.D., made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying, “Our Core Value of Safety means we do everything we can to protect people. That’s why effective today, Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

According to the memo, Trinity Health estimates that nearly 75% of its workers have already received at lease one dose of the vaccine. However, Slubowski and Roth said that as a healthcare system, they “have a responsibility to do more.”

“With more than 331 million doses administered in the U.S, the vaccines have proven safe and extremely effective against symptomatic infections, hospitalizations and death,” the memo reads. “The vaccines are so effective that today more than 99% of people who die from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The science is clear—vaccines save lives.”

Trinity Health provided the following outline, which is effective Thursday:

New Hires: New hires starting work on or after Sept. 1 will be required to have the last dose of a twodose vaccine or a single dose vaccine 14 days prior to beginning work.

New hires starting work on or after Sept. 1 will be required to have the last dose of a twodose vaccine or a single dose vaccine 14 days prior to beginning work. Colleagues with a Workday management level (located on the Workday profile job tab) of manager, director, vice president or senior officer (including those working remotely) must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series and submit proof by Tuesday, Aug. 24.

(including those working remotely) must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series and submit proof by Tuesday, Aug. 24. Colleagues with a Workday management level (located on the Workday profile job tab) of supervisor, coordinator or all other positions (including those working remotely) must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series and submit proof by Tuesday, Sept. 21.

(including those working remotely) must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series and submit proof by Tuesday, Sept. 21. Medical Staff: Employed medical staff must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series by Tuesday, Sept. 21. We will work closely with medical executive committees on recommendations and timing for medical staff members who are not employed by Trinity Health.

Employed medical staff must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series by Tuesday, Sept. 21. We will work closely with medical executive committees on recommendations and timing for medical staff members who are not employed by Trinity Health. Business Partners: All contractors, vendors and others who conduct business in our facilities must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series by Tuesday, Sept. 21.

All contractors, vendors and others who conduct business in our facilities must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series by Tuesday, Sept. 21. Students: Nurses, medical, advanced practice providers and other allied health students participating in educational programs and clinical rotations are required to be fully vaccinated. We will work closely with program administrators to ensure compliance.

Nurses, medical, advanced practice providers and other allied health students participating in educational programs and clinical rotations are required to be fully vaccinated. We will work closely with program administrators to ensure compliance. Volunteers: Volunteers must be fully vaccinated or complete the vaccination series by Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Employees must submit a copy of their vaccination card or other documents that provide proof of vaccination. Those who do not fulfill the requirement of being vaccinated will be subject to termination of their employment, according to Trinity Health.

Trinity Health is the second-largest Catholic health system in the nation and operates hospitals like Mercy Health.

"As a faith-based health care system we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable, those that have a high risk of developing severe health complications if they were to contract this deadly virus," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions.

"We are grateful to all colleagues working inside our hospitals, and specifically those navigating the frontlines. We understand that not everyone will agree with this decision, but after listening to their feedback, and after careful consideration, we know this to be the right decision."

