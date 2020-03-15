The Michigan Department of Transportation waived the seasonal weight restrictions on trucks that are carrying "essential" supplies or are providing direct assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the department of transportation.

Those supplies include medical care supplies and food items that are in high demand during the pandemic.

“Knowing the importance of getting food and other supplies to retailers during this time, we are taking steps to ensure carriers can make deliveries as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba in a press release.

There is a state law allowing the Michigan Transportation Department or local authorities to suspend the restrictions when it's necessary for the health, safety and welfare of the public, according to the department.

