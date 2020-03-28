LANSING, Mich. — After President Trump said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer "has no idea what's going on" in the coronavirus task force briefing Friday, he approved her request for a major disaster declaration in Michigan later that night, it was announced on Saturday.

The declaration means that Michigan is now eligible to participate in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program to provide relief for Michiganders impacted by the new virus and take measures to slow the spread of it.

Whitmer said this approval is a good start. She has also requested Trump's approval for programs such as individual assistance programs and said she is hopeful that he will review her request.

“...[the progams] would provide meals to families who need them and rental assistance and temporary housing for families. I look forward to the federal government’s continued partnership as we work to fight this virus," Whitmer said.

However, in response to a reporter's question at Friday's coronavirus task force briefing, Trump said governors such as Whitmer are not appreciative of what the federal government has done.

"In Michigan, all [Gov. Whitmer] does is--she has no idea what's going on, and all she does is say, 'oh it's the federal government's fault', and we've taken such great care of Michigan," Trump said in the briefing.

Michigan, particularly Detroit, has become a hotspot for the new virus, according to Whitmer and the U.S. surgeon general. Three Detroit-area counties account for 83% of the more than 3,600 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

The Great Lake State is one of nine states with over 2,000 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That is why Whitmer called on the federal government to approve individual assistance, public assistance, crisis counseling and emergency protective measures programs, which it did.

"Right now we have got people fighting for their lives in our hospitals, families who are mourning loved ones, and we need assistance," she said in a video she tweeted Friday evening.

Under the protective measures program, funding for transporting and pre-positioning equipment, emergency operation center related costs, medical supplies and personal protective equipment, medical care and transport and childcare will be provided.

Whitmer also emphasized the need for PPE in the video she tweeted Friday.

"We need more masks, more gloves, more gowns...right now," she said in the video.

That wish was granted. Saturday morning, she tweeted that Michigan received 112,800 N95 masks in the state's shipment from the strategic national stockpile. She said there are 8,000 more masks on the way.

"[This is] great news for our health care workers. We'll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the PPE we need to keep Michiganders safe," Whitmer said in the tweet.

She said in the video she tweeted Friday that the only way Americans can get through this crisis is to "lock arms" and remember that the enemy is COVID-19.

"This is a phenomenal country—I am proud to be an American, and I know that we can beat any challenge before us so long that we do it together," she said.

