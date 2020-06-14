Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’ in age of coronavirus

The Trump campaign itself acknowledges the risk in a waiver attendees must agree to for the rally this coming Saturday in Tulsa.

WASHINGTON — Health experts are questioning President Donald Trump's decision to rally his supporters at a large indoor arena in Oklahoma.

They cite the danger of infection spreading among the crowd and sparking outbreaks when people return to their homes.

The COVID-19 case numbers in Oklahoma are low but rising.

The Trump campaign itself acknowledges the risk in a waiver attendees must agree to for the rally this coming Saturday in Tulsa.

Whether the campaign will take any of the precautions advised by state and local health departments is unclear.

Oklahoma health authorities say anyone who attends a large public event should get tested for COVID-19 shortly afterward.

