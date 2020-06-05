PHOENIX — President Donald Trump defended his administration's plans to wrap up the work of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, saying Friday much of their work has been accomplished and he is now looking at the next phase of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're now looking at a little bit of a different form and that form is safety and opening and will we'll have a different group probably set up for that," Trump said.

The president made the comments while visiting a Honeywell mask factory in Arizona. He was using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see the country reopen even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat.

Trump said the country can't stay closed. "People aren't going to accept it. They won't accept it. And they shouldn't accept it," he said.

He said the task force still advises people over the age of 60 as well as those with pre-existing conditions to "stay back for a while."

But about the rest of the nation, Trump said the American people are "warriors."

"I'm not saying anything is perfect. And yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Well, some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon," Trump said.

Trump sees economic revival as a political imperative, as his allies have noted an erosion in support for the president in recent weeks. Republicans believe Trump's path to a second term depends on the public's perception of how quickly the economy rebounds from shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the virus.

